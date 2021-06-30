Diversity celebrated at Shrewsbury school during week-long event

School Diversity Week is a national event celebrated every year towards the end of June, allowing young people across the country to show their support for LGBT+ equality.
The cause is a chance to learn more about diversity and understand that no one should face discrimination.
Students at Shrewsbury Academy took part in a number of informative assemblies throughout the course of the week, discussing topics such as definitions, LGBT phobia and role models.
The school’s dance studio was turned into a drop-in area during break times and students were encouraged to go and get support, ask questions and meet members of the school’s LGBTQ+ community.
The awareness week concluded with ‘Rainbow Friday’ – a special day where staff and students were encouraged to wear rainbow accessories to school.
Head of school, Julie Johnson, had a cake especially commissioned for the school’s cake sale from local business Cake Junky Shropshire.
The spectacular centre piece, filled with six layers of colourful sponges and a surprise Skittles core, was a huge hit with students.
More than £240 was raised during the school's Rainbow Friday, with the money accumulated going to the AKT Community, a charity which supports LGBT+ young people aged 16-25 in the UK who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.
The event organised by Shrewsbury Academy staff was hailed as a great success.
Year 10 student Ashton Evans said: “I feel like our school is a really accepting place.”
Fellow peer Maddison Burton added: “It’s been a great week, I’ve loved celebrating all things LGBTQ+.”
Shrewsbury Academy is working towards achieving a Rainbow Award Accreditation.