Diversity celebrated at Shrewsbury school during week-long event

Head of school Julie Johnson with pupils Jay Olszowy, Charlotte Johnson, Oliver Booth and Izzy Mills

School Diversity Week is a national event celebrated every year towards the end of June, allowing young people across the country to show their support for LGBT+ equality.

The cause is a chance to learn more about diversity and understand that no one should face discrimination.

Students at Shrewsbury Academy took part in a number of informative assemblies throughout the course of the week, discussing topics such as definitions, LGBT phobia and role models.

Holly Bishop and Ashton Evans

The school’s dance studio was turned into a drop-in area during break times and students were encouraged to go and get support, ask questions and meet members of the school’s LGBTQ+ community.

The awareness week concluded with ‘Rainbow Friday’ – a special day where staff and students were encouraged to wear rainbow accessories to school.

Head of school, Julie Johnson, had a cake especially commissioned for the school’s cake sale from local business Cake Junky Shropshire.

The spectacular centre piece, filled with six layers of colourful sponges and a surprise Skittles core, was a huge hit with students.

More than £240 was raised during the school's Rainbow Friday, with the money accumulated going to the AKT Community, a charity which supports LGBT+ young people aged 16-25 in the UK who are facing or experiencing homelessness or living in a hostile environment.

The event organised by Shrewsbury Academy staff was hailed as a great success.

Year 10 student Ashton Evans said: “I feel like our school is a really accepting place.”

Fellow peer Maddison Burton added: “It’s been a great week, I’ve loved celebrating all things LGBTQ+.”