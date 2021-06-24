Sunak's praise for college over apprenticeships

By Mark Andrews

The Chancellor of the Exchequer has praised Telford College for its work training new apprentices during a debate in the House of Commons.

Rishi Sunak congratulated the college for its work with local employers after its work was highlighted by Telford MP Lucy Allan.

Ms Allan told Mr Sunak the young people of Telford had been hit hardest by the pandemic, and asked for a commitment to putting skills and young people at the centre of his recovery plan.

"Telford College is playing a vital role in working with employers across the region and securing 1,000 quality apprenticeships this year, helping young people to build their future," she said.

Mr Sunak replied: "I am happy to congratulate Telford College on a fantastic performance in creating new apprenticeships and working with its local employers to provide those opportunities

Mr Sunak agreed that young people had borne the brunt of the crisis, affected by the majority of job losses.

"It is right that they are front and centre of our minds as we think about the recovery," he said.

"That is why, whether it is the kickstart scheme, tripling the number of traineeships or the new lifetime skills guarantee, we are focused on providing them with the opportunities and support that they need."

Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

