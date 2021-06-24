Sunak's praise for college over apprenticeships

Chancellor Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak congratulated the college for its work with local employers after its work was highlighted by Telford MP Lucy Allan.

Ms Allan told Mr Sunak the young people of Telford had been hit hardest by the pandemic, and asked for a commitment to putting skills and young people at the centre of his recovery plan.

"Telford College is playing a vital role in working with employers across the region and securing 1,000 quality apprenticeships this year, helping young people to build their future," she said.

Mr Sunak replied: "I am happy to congratulate Telford College on a fantastic performance in creating new apprenticeships and working with its local employers to provide those opportunities

Mr Sunak agreed that young people had borne the brunt of the crisis, affected by the majority of job losses.

"It is right that they are front and centre of our minds as we think about the recovery," he said.