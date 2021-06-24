Shrewsbury Rotary club supporting college awards scheme

Shrewsbury Colleges Group London Road campus

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club is adding a further £241 so that each of the 15 nominees for the Shrewsbury Colleges Group STAR Awards can also be presented with a £20 voucher.

The Rotary club has already made a donation of £250 to provide six inch silver salvers with stands engraved with Shrewsbury Colleges Group and Rotary Club Shrewsbury Severn STAR Awards 2021.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group say they had 15 nominations for STAR Awards which had all been accepted as they were ‘very good’ and ‘well deserving'.

It had been decided not to award an overall winner as each nominee was equally deserving.