Young people's Covid recovery support grant

Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council is providing young people with sums of £500 under its ‘The Leader and Cabinet’s Young Person Grant 2021’. Applicants must live in the borough to qualify.

The money is being given due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the council said it hopes the grants will a offer glimpse of a brighter future to residents aged 15-25 in assisting them to take the next steps in their career.

The cash is available to persons who can demonstrate how the funding could successfully help them overcome barriers that are currently preventing them from accessing education, employment or training. It is also available to those seeking to start up their own business but need that initial investment.

Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council Councillor Shaun Davies said: “I am delighted that we are launching the Young Person Grant scheme to help young people on their journey towards their future careers.

“Especially at this particularly difficult time, offering young people the chance to look forward and be ambitious for their futures is a great positive - we’re really pleased to offer them this opportunity once again.”

Education chief Councillor Shirley Reynolds said: “We invite all eligible candidates to apply and look forward to hearing about the creative approaches young people are taking to their future education and careers.

“While previous years have seen an even geographical spread of awards across the borough, the desire this year is to reach out to those in care, or care leavers as well as those who are not currently in education, employment or training.

“So, to not miss the deadline, we encourage entrants to submit their applications early. We look forward to reading them.”