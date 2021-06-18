£1,000 donation right on key for Much Wenlock school

Pupils at Much Wenlock Primary School will receive new musical instruments following a housebuilder’s donation

Much Wenlock Primary School will use the funds for new musical instruments and a microphone system.

The school has been handed the gift from Persimmon Homes West Midlands as part of the housebuilder’s re-launched Building Futures campaign, which runs until August.

Shelagh Enticknap from Much Wenlock Primary School, said: “Playing an instrument is a wonderful skill to learn and provides numerous benefits for children including building confidence, increased memory skills as well as having a calming effect.

“As we currently do not have a keyboard or piano, Persimmon Homes’ donation will really help us to develop our curriculum and develop our pupils’ musical talents.

“The microphone system will support not only our musical classes but can also be used to build a child’s confidence when speaking out in class and ultimately in public.

"Many children find this difficult, and the microphone will help give them a voice. Being heard and listened to really helps to build a child’s confidence which an important attribute as they head towards secondary school.”

Building Futures aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education & arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 31 regional businesses, as well as Persimmon Plc, to improve facilities and the delivery of community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a finalists’ gala dinner in November.

Stephen Cleveley, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “Building Futures is all about helping and supporting the younger generation in a multitude of ways. We are very happy to support Much Wenlock Primary School’s musical curriculum and help give more children the confidence and skills to express themselves.

“We’re accepting entries until mid-August, so we would urge more people to apply."