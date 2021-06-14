Parents in mid Wales still have time to apply for Pre-School places

Councillor Phyl Davies

Applications for Early Years admissions must be completed and submitted by June 25.

The applications will be for children born between September 1, 2018 and August 31. 2019 can apply for a place in an early year setting ready to start in 2022.

The Welsh Government funds the council to ensure that all children in Powys have access to free part-time early years education from the beginning of the term following the child’s third birthday.

Each qualifying child can receive a maximum of 10 hours per week of funded early years education if they attend an approved, funded pre-school education setting.

Children eligible for free part time education will only receive the funded place if they are attending an approved funded pre-school education setting.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “All parents and carers should complete this application as soon as possible to ensure that their child has a place at their preferred early years / pre-school setting next year.

“If it is not completed in time, this this may jeopardise their child’s place at their preferred setting.”

Parents / carers will need to complete an online application form which can be found by searching Apply for Pre-School (3 and 4 yr olds) Early Years Education at powys.gov.uk