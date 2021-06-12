Telford College pays tribute to former tutor Noel Conway

Noel Conway

He was responsible for setting up the college’s adult Access programme, which is still a thriving part of the curriculum.

Noel left the college in August 2014 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and gained national recognition in his later years for bringing a legal challenge against the ban on assisted dying in the UK.

He took his campaign right the way to the Supreme Court, arguing for his right to die as a result of his dwindling quality of life, but lost the appeal in 2018.

Current Telford College lecturer David Fitchett remembers Noel fondly. He said: “Noel was dedicated to lifelong learning - teaching adults was his passion.

“For a period of time if you were an adult learner in the borough, it was highly likely that Noel or one of his team taught you.

“Noel was passionate and committed to the Telford and Wrekin community; he was highly intelligent, compassionate and supportive.

“Noel made my relocation from London to the Midlands much easier, he offered me accommodation and hospitality whilst I became established.

“He was always supportive to me and all new lecturers, we’re all sad to hear the news about the passing of one of our college community.”

Principal and chief executive Graham Guest said: “The thoughts of the Telford College community are with Noel’s family at this difficult time. He was a much loved, appreciated and fondly remembered part of our team.”

Dignity In Dying, the campaign group which supported Noel’s legal bid, paid its own tribute to him in a statement.