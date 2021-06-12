Outgoing Shropshire college principal to take up new post

Neil Hawkins

Neil Hawkins, 55, who is leaving Concord College this September after 16 years at the helm, is to become global principal of Concord College International Ltd – a new post.

Mr Hawkins, who has been described an as ‘educational visionary,’ will take up the role on September 1.

He said: “As Concord College International opens more institutions, the idea is to ensure they have rigour, kindness and creativity.

“This is an interesting opportunity to develop the Concord ethos internationally and it is an ethos that the world needs now more than ever.

“If we are going to make the world a better place we need rigour, kindness and creativity.

“Parents around the world want high quality education for their children and that’s what Concord stands for.”

As principal of Concord College, Acton Burnell, he was instrumental in 2017 in establishing Concord Shanghai (SCBS), a day school which is now educating 1,000 pupils with 200 staff and he will have responsibility for setting up a second school in Shanghai in September 2022.

The new school will offer day and boarding for students in a different area of Shanghai and will educate 1,000 pupils.

In his global role Mr Hawkins is already looking at investigating partnerships in China, Malaysia, Thailand and the Middle East and establishing Virtually Concord, an online global education platform.

He will continue to spearhead Concord College’s overseas partnerships, holding seminars and meeting parents.

“The lovely part of the role is helping to support Concord, marketing Concord College and meeting alumni," he said.

“The appointment is a very important statement of intent for the future. We are teaching children to think and become good citizens wherever they are in the world.

“We want them to become citizens with a global outlook which is very important for the future.

“Concord College International is a potent brand which will grow big. I am fortunate to have developed the skills and contacts to perform the role on an international scale.”

He will be based in Bangor overlooking the Menai Straights and will also have an office at Concord College.

He added that he will travel extensively when this is possible.

In a tribute to Mr Hawkins, the chairman of Concord College Trustees Dr Iain Bride described him as an educational visionary, inspirational teacher and creative leader.