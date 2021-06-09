Shropshire college students box jump to the summit of Mount Everest

Published:

A Shropshire college is celebrating a challenge set to students to box jump to the summit of Mount Everest.

Ten Charussuriyong and Mike Chintawongvanich
The challenge was designed by Concord College’s sports department for students to perform box jumps to conquer the height of Mount Everest in Asia – earth’s highest mountain above sea level, peaking at 8.8849m (29,033ft).

Notable highlights include a grand total of over 15,500 box jumps, with form four student Ben Canney, 15, British, recording the most box jumps in one hour – 325 covering 812ft.

Other students also excelled in the challenge, with form five’s Mike Chintawongvanich, 16, and Ten Charussuriyong, 16, setting themselves the challenge of 200 box jumps per day.

Concord students collectively completed the unique and testing Mount Everest Challenge, spanning a total of 41 days.

Concord’s sports hall manager Will Harrison said: “It’s time to celebrate as we have box jumped to the summit of Everest.

“As well as these impressive challenges that individuals set themselves, collectively we have recorded a grand total of over 15,500 box jumps – achieved whilst balancing other academic commitments and exams.

“The 29,0033ft amounts to 5.5 miles vertically.”

He added: “This is an amazing achievement – let’s enjoy.”

