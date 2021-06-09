Shropshire college holds record-beating sports day

Teresa House captains with the house cup on school photo day, left to right Fabian Yiu, 19, and Joy Kwek, 17

There were 40 field events, 40 individual races and 15 relays featuring a total of 380 competitors.

Whilst having to operate differently to previous years due to Covid-19 restrictions, Concord College in Acton Burnell introduced a couple of new races including four, 400m relays and four, 100m relays divided into year group bubbles.

Excluding the new events, there were three new records in the high jump; one in the long jump; three in the javelin; one in the shotput; three in the 100m; four in the 200m; two in the 400m and two in the 1,500m.

Concord College held its annual sports day

Just nine points separated first and fourth place for the college house cup which was won by Teresa.

Concord’s Julia Kerslake, of the college sports department, said: “A huge well done from the sports department to all competitors. With excellent performances, many records were broken.

“Only the tug-of-war contests had to be excluded because of the Covid-19 restrictions.”

Head of the winning Teresa House, Chris Arthur said: “After a challenging year it was wonderful to see so many members of the house outside competing, having fun and cheering on and supporting friends from every house.