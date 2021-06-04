Liberty Preston-Bullivant aged 6 raised money for Hope House by drawing her school class and selling copies Liberty Preston-Bullivant aged 6 raised money for Hope House by drawing her school class and selling copies

Liberty Preston-Bullivant's end of year photo at Woodfield Infant School in Shrewsbury was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic as pictures had to be taken in small bubbles then brought together for a main picture.

Some of the parents at the school were going to try and get their own photograph, but Liberty came up with a creative idea.

The six-year-old from Shrewsbury drew her own version of the class picture which charmed the teachers and parents alike, and even raised £50 for Hope House through sales.

Lucy Preston, Liberty's mum, said it was a tiny idea that turned into a crazy fundraiser but she was really proud of Liberty.

"They had a small photo taken of the year group as part of their leavers celebrations, as they missed out last year," she explained. "It wasn't very good as they had to take pictures in the bubbles and then glue them to a main picture.

"On the parents' Whatsapp group they were saying we should get the kids together at the end of the day and take our own picture. I was talking to Liberty about it and she said 'yes we will do that'. But what she actually meant was we would draw a picture of everyone instead.

"So on a rainy Sunday we decided to draw a picture of her class. I asked the parents if they could make sure the spellings' of the children's names were correct and we printed it off to give to all the teachers in the class at the end of the year.

"We drew little circles with the right number of people then filled them in with facial features and clothes. I showed the parents a copy of it and they all really loved it and wanted a copy for themselves."

Lucy thought that Liberty might want the chance to do some fundraising for charity for the first time. They decided on Hope House and asked parents to donate an extra £1 or so from the sale of each copy.

"Altogether she raised £50 for Hope House," Lucy said. "I contacted them and asked if Liberty could go and donate it to their office and they were more than happy to let her do that, and even gave her a medal and a little thank you card.