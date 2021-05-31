North Shropshire girls' football team back Motor Neurone Disease foundation

By Rob Smith North ShropshireEducationPublished:

A school football team will wear the name of a health charity on their kits next season.

Longlands Community Primary student Summer Almond
Longlands Community Primary student Summer Almond

North Shropshire District Under-11 Girls, who are managed under the Marches Academy Trust, have teamed up with the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.

Former Liverpool, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers footballer Stephen Darby and close friend and British Forces veteran Chris Rimmer launched the foundation together.

They both have Motor Neurone Disease and set up the foundation to create awareness of MND, to fund and assist research into the illness with the quest of finding a cure for the illness, to raise funds and offer grants to those with MND.

A statement from the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation said: "We can’t thank North Shropshire District enough. We are delighted they are wearing our logo on their kit for the new season.

"Their support is massive in creating awareness of MND and getting the message out there of this devastating disease. Their support will help us make a positive impact on MND and help support others battling this disease.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to North Shropshire Under-11’s girls team."

