Paralympian archer's golden visit to Telford school

Pupils at a school were in for a treat when Paralympic double gold medal-winning archer Danielle Brown paid them a visit.

L Paralympian Gold Medallist Danielle Brown MBE visits Ladygrove Primary School.Neve Cain-Wesson 11, Oliver Tattersall 10, Danielle Brown, Liam Whyte 11 and Rowan Cosco 11..
The champion sportswoman competed for Team GB winning gold at the Beijing games in 2008 and in London in 2012 and has also won medals shooting in the able-bodied category including the Commonwealth Games.

Based in Telford, she was a guest at Ladygrove Primary School where she gave a motivational talk to the Year Six children who will be moving on to secondary schools in the autumn.

Among those to meet her were Oliver Tattersall, aged 10, and Neve Cain-Wesson, Liam Whyte and Rowan Cosco, all aged 11.

As a teenager the 31-year-old was diagnosed with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a rare condition which causes pain in her feet.

"I had a wonderful time speaking to the Year Six pupils. I shared my story about my sports career, passing on messages about resilience, confidence and getting out of your comfort zone. The pupils were fantastic – they listened very well and had lots of very well-thought out questions – some of which really made me think. It's a lovely school," she said.

