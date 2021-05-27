Albrighton school prepares for new year after £500,000 investment

Pupils at Birchfield School

Birchfield School has developed its offering and will extend its senior school provision up to age 16.

The school recently joined the St Philips Education Group, a move that led to the expansion of the senior school as part of a £500,000 investment. The school is currently recruiting for Year 7 and will be welcoming its first Year 9 cohort in September 2023.

Headmistress, Sarah Morris, said the school was also seeing a considerable increase in interest from parents from across the region, helped by a restructuring of fees to help ensure a Birchfield education is affordable to more families, with fees for Year 7 starting at £8,000 per year.

“It’s a very exciting year for Birchfield School and we look forward to welcoming even more pupils in September who will be able to enjoy a first-class private education with our amazing new facilities,” Mrs Morris said.

“The senior school planning and developments are well under way and senior pupils can look forward to a smart new uniform and a state-of-the-art learning and sporting environment across the school, with special focus on science and sport.

Sarah Morris, headmistress of Birchfield School

“Birchfield’s location just off the A41 near Albrighton ensures that it is a convenient and easily accessible location for families from Wolverhampton, Telford and Newport. We will be supporting pupils from all these areas with the introduction of a minibus service in September to ease the travel process for families.

“We are seeing greater numbers of parents from across the region who are viewing the school as the ideal option for their children’s education, encouraged by our policy of small class sizes to allow personalised learning for all pupils.

“This is backed up by Birchfield’s long tradition of academic, sporting and artistic success with pupils who are positive, confident, well-mannered and intellectually curious.

“Enquiries from parents extend across all years throughout the school, although it is worth mentioning that we only have a few places available in specific year groups.