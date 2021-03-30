Fully-funded new course on offer at Harper Adams University

A fully funded course at Harper Adams University beckons for one student

The selected student will become the BSPP 40th anniversary MSc student, securing free membership of the society for the next two years – and gaining the chance to present their course research at the British Society for Plant Pathology Presidential conference.

They will also produce a monthly series of video diaries detailing their studies on the course, the only postgraduate course of its kind in the UK.

All course fees will be covered for the selected student, and a tax-free stipend will also be made available to cover living expenses.

Professor of plant pathology at the university, Simon Edwards, said: “The MSc in plant pathology gives a much greater depth of knowledge within this specialised subject, compared to any BSc degree, and as such makes graduates much more prepared to pursue a PhD in applied plant pathology.

“Students completing the MSc in plant pathology typically find positions working in plant breeding or the agrochemical industry, for one of the various crop research institutes and companies, or a government agency.

“If students wish to stay in academia then the MSc in plant pathology provides a strong theoretical background within the discipline and excellent practical skills in applied plant pathology for both laboratory and field-based studies.”