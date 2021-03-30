Consultation continues over Welsh language school

Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon in Trefeglwys. Photo: Google.

Powys County Council is proposing to alter the language provision at Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon, in Trefeglwys, so that eventually it becomes a Welsh-medium education setting, ensuring that all pupils attending the school become fully bilingual in Welsh and English.

It is currently a dual-stream school providing English-medium and Welsh-medium education for pupils aged four to 11.

The council is asking for views from the public on the proposal, who have until April 15 to provide their views.

If it goes ahead, the proposed change would be introduced on a phased basis, year-by-year, starting with the school’s Reception class in September 2022.

The proposed change would not affect those pupils already at the school – pupils currently accessing English-medium provision at the school would be able to continue to access this provision until they leave school.

Dr Caroline Turner, Chief Executive of Powys County Council, said: “The number of English-medium pupils at Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon has decreased over recent years and this is causing a challenge to the school in providing appropriate provision for these learners.

“One of the aims in our Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys is to improve access to Welsh-medium provision across all key stages. We also have an objective in the strategy to move schools along the language continuum.

“In order to meet these aims and objectives, we want to move Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon along the language continuum. This would ensure that all pupils attending the school have the opportunity to become fully bilingual, fluent in both Welsh and English, therefore contributing to the Welsh Government’s aspiration to achieve a million Welsh speakers by 2050.

“However, it is important that the school community of Ysgol Dyffryn Trannon and those living in the wider area have their say on these proposals. I would urge them to send their views so that they can be considered.”

To respond to the consultation, visit powys.gov.uk/transformingeducation and follow the links to give your views online.