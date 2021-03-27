'Cross-dressing' at Shropshire college raises funds for Comic Relief

Students and staff ‘cross-dressed’ for a day to fundraise for Comic Relief

Even the principal of Acton Burnell-based Concord College Neil Hawkins took part in the ‘cross-dressing’ – staff as students and vice versa – attending work in jeans and sporting a red nose.

The day was in aid of Comic Relief and so far the college has raised over £300 as well as a further £230 from the sale of red noses.

With staff members dressed as students and students dressed as staff, Concord helped to promote Comic Relief’s ethos of ‘using the power of funny to turn laughs into lasting change'.

Vanessa Hawkins, Concord’s head of marketing who supported the student outreach team with the fundraiser, said: “The power of laughter was evident to see with staff and students dressing as each other.

“We still have a small number of red noses left for those who want to purchase them – and no-one has yet found the rare gold edition nose.

“And it’s not too late to donate either.

"People can support by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vanessa-hawkins7.”