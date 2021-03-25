£3.8 million lift for Telford nursery facilities

Youngsters Lydia Dean, aged 4, Freya Woodfine, 3, and Sebastian Fisher, also 4, are pictured learning all about mini beasts

The facility at Ladygrove Primary School and Nursery, in Dawley, Telford, now has space for 45 children, an increase of 29, split across morning, afternoon and whole day sessions from 8.30am to 3.15pm.

After taking over the operation of the nursery at the site, in Old Post Office Road, and following a redevelopment programme, the school is now able to cater for more three and four-year-olds.

Head Joanne Weichlbauer says: “The school team worked hard to extend this provision so that it met the needs of parents locally and we went to offering full day provision for children. Previously our on site nursery was based in a demountable building.

“As part of the extension project we worked with the local authority to design a purpose-built nursery which would meet rising local demand.

Freya Woodfine, aged three, Sebastian Fisher, aged four, Molly Phillips, aged three

"As a school we value early years education and wanted to extend this within school, as we were unable to offer places to lots of children who wanted to come to us.

"Morris Property worked with us to ensure that the building reflected what we needed and finished the works to a very high standard.

"We are so happy with the new nursery building, it benefits from large open spaces and lots of natural light.

“We have worked hard to ensure that we can continue to provide an education for children both in school and at home.

"We have tried to support our children, parents and carers in any way we can.”