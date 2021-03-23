Telford College tutors praised for their lockdown work

Telford College

The college has remained open over the past year, delivering live lessons through a series of multimedia platforms, including Microsoft Teams, and creating a new flexible, blended learning timetable.

The achievements have been hailed by governors, managers, and students.

Assistant principal Rachael Wilson said: “Our tutors have done a fabulous job to embrace, understand and make such creative use of technology.

“It’s enabled us to deliver the vast majority of our sessions live, as if the students were in the classroom, and the ongoing staff training means we’re now able to do some pretty amazing things.

“Learning how to use platforms such as Microsoft Teams to develop engaging sessions was a big learning curve in a short space of time, and that’s where the majority of our staff CPD work has focused.”

Helen Swinnerton, from the foundation learning team, said the training and support provided by the college had helped staff to discover new ways of teaching, and keep disruption to a minimum.

She said: “We had a full initial training session on Microsoft Teams and One Note when the first lockdown began, and this has been followed up with regular sessions to expand and maintain skills. Staff are also working closely together to share best practice.”

Paul Hinkins, who chairs the college’s corporation, added: “I am truly inspired by the staff commitment to making a difference in these unprecedented and challenging pandemic times.

“Our college has found ways to address issues, to do things differently, and make continuous improvement.

“This includes coming up with practical tools and techniques to make things work better for the college - and most importantly for the staff and students.