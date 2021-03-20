Telford pupils out of blocks for sport

Redhill Primary Academy, Priorslee, has started a get fit for summer club with the pupils after missing so much sport

With children now back in school Redhill Primary Academy in Telford has launched a 'Get Fit for Summer' programme, with daily sporting activities.

The initiative has been launched with pupils having been unable to take part in many sporting activities over the past 12 months due to Covid restrictions.

A spokesman for the school said: "Physical education and sport play a huge role in keeping our pupils healthy and active.

"We place great emphasis on physical activity – within our curriculum teaching time, through extra-curricular clubs and by participating in competitions.

"We have been acutely aware that much of the enrichment in sport that we usually offer has been cancelled over the past year due to Covid-19; on our return, we have been really passionate about ensuring that our children have increased opportunities to take part in a variety of sporting activities.

"Through our offer, we want to boost self-esteem, reduce stress, improve sleep, and prepare the children for a day full of learning."

The school said pupils are now doing three sessions per week, and are starting every day with a morning run around the grounds.

At lunchtimes the pupils can also take part in running, football, bootcamp and multi-sports clubs, while after school clubs are also available, including hockey, football, tag rugby, netball, dodgeball and others.