Telford College running Covid test centre so students can take exams

Haseena Ishaq being Covid tested before her BTEC biology exam at Telford College

The volunteer-run centre at Telford College is offering daily tests to both staff and students.

Although A-level and GCSE exams have been cancelled this year, other exams including BTEC, NCFE and Cambridge Technical tests are still going ahead.

Haseena Ishaq was among a group of biology students who were all tested today to allow them to sit their BTEC National exam.

She said: “It was a bit uncomfortable having the swab up my nose but it’s worth it because it meant I was able to sit my exam which I’ve been preparing for.

“The test centre is well organised and well managed; you go in, register your details, have your swab and leave from the one-way exit door.

“I was only in the centre for about 10 minutes. The staff ensure you’re only there for a limited amount of time, you’re asked to sanitise before and after your test, and everyone is in masks – it all feels very safe.”

Holly Davies, Telford College’s head of 7th Form, said: “It’s essential we get the students tested before exams so they can actually come to college and sit the papers.

“They’ve spent so long preparing for their exams it would be a shame if they can’t sit them. The test centre is a very safe environment – the students are contacted within 30 minutes if they have a positive test.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “We’re working hard to ensure students are not disadvantaged any more than necessary, and give them chance to achieve the best that they can.