From Telford student to voice of tourism for former Soviet republic

Rob Ford recording his English commentary on a series of new tourist audio guides in Moldova, at the Artcor Creative Center in Chisinau.

Coal miner’s son Rob Ford studied history, politics, law and economics at the college from 1989 to 1991 and is now director of the Heritage International School in the Eastern European country's capital city of Chișinău.

Raised in Madeley, he has gone on to live and work all over the world, including stints in Siberia, Indonesia and Canada before taking up his current post.

Moldova is situated between Romania and Ukraine and was a part of the former Soviet Union until the communist bloc was dissolved in 1991.

Mr Ford said: “It was actually the college history visit to the then West Berlin, literally when the wall came down, that fired my imagination and made me fascinated with this part of Europe.”

He said he was asked by the British embassy in Moldova to provide the English commentary and voice for a series of 26 new audio guides, recording useful information about the most popular sites in the capital city.

The guides will be published in the new year.

“We have made a real project here ready to welcome tourists from across the world as we open up more as a country," he said.

“We have a new female president in Maia Sandu, who wants more of an outward-facing approach and a move from the legacy of the old USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics).

Wine culture

“Moldova isn’t in the EU, is Europe’s least visited country, has an amazing wine culture and a fascinating history. There are no issues getting here, with a direct three-hour flight from the UK.

“From a vocational angle it is also interesting, and for me as director of the first international school and education group in Moldova, developing education for the wider country and region is really important especially in my advisory role as a British Council ambassador.”

“It's a long way from Madeley via Siberia, Indonesia, and Canada, but it was the time at Telford College that allowed a coal miner's son to be the first in his family to go to university.”

Mr Ford's time at the college's old King Street campus was followed by a politics degree at the University of York and a successful career as a history and politics teacher and senior leader.

“I had my first book published this autumn on my time as principal at Wyedean School, JK Rowling’s old school and inspiration for her books," he said.

“Most of my family are still in Telford and Shropshire and I go back a lot – it’s still home.