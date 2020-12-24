Shropshire college stays open for 130 students unable to return home for the festive season

Concord College

For the first time in 14 years Acton Burnell-based Concord College has remained open for 130 students who have been unable to return home for the festive season.

“We have brought Christmas to Concord,” said head of the girls school, Vanessa Hawkins.

“An activity programme has been running from December 8 and there’s something going on from 9am to 9pm every day.

“Naturally, we still have duty staff, including medical team, boarding/pastoral teams and catering and we have two ‘bubbles’ – lower school and sixth form.”

A wide variety of activities for students to enjoy include sports drop-ins, arts and crafts, games, exotic animal visit, takeaway nights, carols on the doorstep, a calendar of Christmas movies each night and a snow machine.

A dedicated temporary marquee, with extra space for Covid-19 safety, has been turned into a grotto with Christmas lights and in addition Concord has set up a mini bowling alley, a real dry ice skating rink and games.

Christmas lunch was on Christmas Eve and there is a Christmas Day walk, whilst activities at the college will continue until January 3.

Sixth former Davon Halim, 17, who is from Indonesia: “At first, you feel a bit sad because you are not with family at Christmas.

“Then you realise a lot of your friends are staying as well so it might not be so bad after all.

"We really appreciate all the effort that has been put in. The teachers have sacrificed their holidays as well.

“We are very happy and still keep in touch with family at home.”

Emma Lee, 18, who is from Singapore, said there was a ‘good spirit’ with students all keeping busy with various activities.

“It is a privilege to stay on campus at this time and the school is doing really well keeping us busy and entertained.”