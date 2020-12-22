Santa brings gifts of books to Shrewsbury school

More than 250 Christmas book presents were given to pupils at the Grange School in Shrewsbury

Due to the need for safe distancing, Santa was unable to present the books himself to the various age groups at the Grange School.

“It was a great pity, but the need to be cautious was paramount and at least Santa was present for the benefit of everyone,” said Rotarian Kerry Ferguson of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which donated the books.

“Despite the difficult circumstances this Christmas, Santa was as popular as ever with the pupils at the Grange Primary School and this came through very clearly in the way he was received.

More than 250 Christmas book presents were given to pupils at the Grange School in Shrewsbury

“He spent well over two hours visiting the various classrooms, talking to the pupils as well as answering a stream of interesting questions.

“This year Santa was again accompanied by his elf who played a very active role in getting him organised.

“Due to Covid-19, the books were left with the teachers to present to the children and on behalf of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club we hope they will enjoy taking them home and reading them over Christmas.”

Headteacher Charlie Summers: "We were all delighted to welcome Santa to the school again this year.

"He and his elf really added to the Christmas atmosphere and created something more familiar for the children in these strange times.

“As always, we are very grateful for the support that the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Severn gives to the school.