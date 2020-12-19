Winter wonderland for Shrewsbury school pupils

Oak Meadow C of E Primary School have created a Winter Wonderland trail around the school field. With Santa is Jake Jones 9 and Sarah Jones With the Rockerfeller New York display is Headteacher Carla Whelan and Matilda Creese 5, Isla Creese 3 and Sheena Creese With the grinch is Caroline Armitt, with Harry Armitt 7, Isaac Cintra 7 and Jake Armitt 4 With the Rockerfeller New York display is Headteacher Carla Whelan and Matilda Creese 5, Isla Creese 3 and Sheena Creese Scrooge's grave and Thomas 9 and Neve Sdams 6, Karen , Joyce and Paul Adams Oak Meadow C of E Primary School have created a Winter Wonderland trail around the school field

Pupils at OakMeadow C of E Primary School in Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, have been creating lots of different winter scenes to display on the school field with the help of the local community.

As many usual Christmas events have had to be cancelled this year, the school wanted to make sure the children had something to look forward to this festive season.

Sam Hill, the head of school, said the event was lovely and a great way to work together with the local community.

"We were quite happy to have been able to do something for our community and our families," she said. "In the current circumstances, our children are not able to go anywhere to see Santa so we wanted to put something on for them. So we were thinking about how to do it.

"In Bayston Hill where the school is, they have a group called the Jingleations. They put on a lights display in one of the forest areas each year, where the community can walk around. So we worked with them to provide all the lights around the track and they helped us set up the event.

"We ran it from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 from 4pm to 6pm each night. The lovely part for us was that each year group created a winter scene, which were then all lit up. Year 4 did the Grinch; Year 6 did winter in New York; Year 5 did a Christmas Carol.

"There were so many creative ideas from our children and the event was really well attended. Most of our families managed to come up and visit."

There was even a special guest appearance from Santa each night as he greeted the children when they came in.

Sam added: "We had some amazing sponsors for the event who helped us raise money: Tarmac, Daisy and Tilly's, CT Electrical, Bayfield Vehicle Hire, Percy Throwers Garden Centre, SPAR and Bayston Hill Village Association. We raised £650 through our sponsors which will go towards school resources.