Santa run helps Movement Centre

Sarah Borrett with Isla Borrett

The pupils from the independent school spread festive cheer in Santa costumes to raise funds for families who depend on the service provided by The Movement Centre in Oswestry.

A specialist treatment centre, the charity supports children and their families living with movement disabilities.

It provides targeted training therapy to enable children to develop new skills and become far more independent which can have a huge impact on their life.

The centre is currently the only one in the world providing this type of therapy and rely on support and donations to make sure children across the UK get the life-changing help they need.

Year One pupil Isla Borrett who donated her birthday money to the charity said: “Having lots of money doesn’t matter, but helping children who can’t walk does.”