School funding changes to help pupils who need the most help

Councillor Phyl Davies

At its meeting on Tuesday, December 15, the cabinet agreed the changes to the funding formula which will see greater weighting given to the numbers of ALN children at mainstream primary schools.

The level of funding will be based on a combination of the number of pupils on the ALN register and the number of children entitled to free school meals.

Education portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies said before Covid-19 there had been the intention of looking at the formula in its entirety.

He said that that this review would now happen in 2021.

Councillor Davies, said: “However it had been recognised that the funding allocation and how it is calculated for ALN/SEN in mainstream school needed an urgent review.”

He added that it was important to do this quickly so that the funding allocation is fair across the county.

Finance portfolio holder, Councillor Aled Davies said: “I welcome this adjustment, it’s about supporting and targeting those pupils who need it most, and allows schools to provide an schools to provide and inclusive education for a wide range of needs.

“From a financial point of view it is relatively cash neutral, there will be winners and losers and for those that lose out there will be a dampening process so that they don’t suffer that loss in the first year,”

Education consultant, Geraint Rees, said that the changes were the outcome of a consultation with primary and secondary schools.

The consultation received 22 responses, with five being supportive, three not supportive and 14 neither for or against the proposed changes,

At the moment schools are supposed to use any general funding allocation they receive for ALN pupils before being able to access specific funding for pupils who have received an official statement of their needs.

This can mean that pupils with “less complex needs” can lose out, and the status quo can be a “disincentive” for schools to accept children with complex needs.

This goes against the Powys ALN strategy which is to try and keep ALN pupils in mainstream schools wherever possible.

The changes which will come in to effect from April 1 will see the funding weighted.

Eighty per cent will be based on the number of pupils who are on the ALN/SEN register, the remaining 20 per cent will be based on the number of children who qualify for free school meals.