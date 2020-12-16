Plenty of fun for school pupils at Telford's Arthog Outdoor Activity Centres

Old Park Primary School pupils enjoying Arthog canoeing activities this month

Children have still been paying visits to the Telford & Wrekin Council sites including the Town Park and outdoor activity venues across the county.

The council said that teams from Arthog Wales, Arthog Outreach and Sky Reach High Ropes have kept outdoor education an enjoyable reality for youngsters in the face of some of the most difficult circumstances in living memory.

Now the council it is spreading the word to ensure that all borough schools get the opportunity for participate in the fun while learning at the same time.

Arthog trips have included canoeing on the Montgomery Canal and Simpsons Pool, exploring fields and hedge, The Wrekin, Llanymynech, Grinshill, Corbett Woods, Limekiln Lane and into Short Wood for a Stone Age experience which included deer tracking.

Team-building and tower climbing days have also been held in school grounds.

Telford & Wrekin’s education chief Councillor Shirley Reynold said: “The pandemic brought so many challenges to our outdoor education services but, rather than thinking of what we couldn’t do, we have been focusing on all the opportunities that are still out there – and even creating new ones.

“The collaborative approach of Arthog Wales, Arthog Outreach and Sky Reach High Ropes meant that our outdoor education services could continue despite the pandemic.

“This has been essential in keeping children fit and well, particularly now at these challenging times.”

“I would like to thank all our staff involved in keeping these services going, and another massive ‘thank-you’ to all the schools who have booked activities with us throughout this time.”

Gail Butele, deputy head at Short Wood Primary School, in Limekiln Lane, Welllington, said: “We currently have children on our pool - in a canoe and the joy in their responses is a delight to hear. The team have done a great job in helping us make that happen.”

Sarah Staniforth, acting head teacher at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Primary School, in Coppice Drive, Newport, said: “Arthog Outreach offered us the opportunity to plan outdoor and adventurous activities that could happen locally.

“The cherry on top of the cake for me was to see the Arthog Wales instructors at school collecting children for a day of fun adventures and children returning at the end of the day full of excitement and stories of what they had been up to.