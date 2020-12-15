'Hugely respected' teacher retires after 30 years

Paul Vinters is retiring from his role at Burton Borough School after 30 years.

Paul Vinters, teacher at Burton Borough School in Newport, first joined the school in January 1990 within the PE department.

Described by fellow staff as "a real master of his craft", throughout his 30-year-service, he has been a PE teacher, maths teacher, head of PE, head of career – as well as being a loyal form tutor throughout.

It has been estimated that he has taught nearly 20,000 hours of lessons, along with more than 6,500 hours of extracurricular activities.

When he first started teaching at the school Sunday trading had not yet been introduced, Nelson Mandela hadn’t been released from prison and the cost of a second-class stamp was 17 pence.

He retires this week having worked under 13 education secretaries, seen schools closed by coronavirus and adapting to virtual teaching via Microsoft Teams.

Current head of PE at Burton Borough, Kevin Mainwaring said: “Paul has always had a deep passion for all that Physical Education entails, which he has successfully instilled into countless students. Paul is hugely respected for the work he has done for the Telford and Wrekin School Sports Association.

"He has been a key figure in improving the provision of Physical Education throughout the authority and is hugely respected by his fellow Physical Education teachers."

The school said Mr Vinters had been inspirational for students and would be remembered for his commitment to teaching.

Mr Mainwaring added: "He has inspired students past and present. Current students say that Paul’s efforts to reach out to them and his staunch confidence in their abilities has inspired them. While many former students have gone onto work in teaching, professional sportsmanship, or sports related employment, as a result of Paul’s dedication.

"No matter their background, or their ability, he was always there to encourage and devote time and effort to his students.

"Paul's notable achievements include sporting successes with school teams and individuals’ performers. Which come through tireless dedication and endless hours of extra-curricular training and fixtures, after school and at weekends.

"It did not matter what sport it was: javelin to gymnastics, football to netball, cross country to hockey; Paul could teach it, and be good at it.

"He has been at the heart of school life at Burton Borough, he has taken part in school performances, such as Oliver, led overseas sports tours & ski trips and formed part of international teaching groups.

"Paul has also been at the forefront of fundraising activities and has raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes.

"Throughout his time at school, he has been a devoted and loyal colleague to many.

"Paul will always be remembered for his commitment to teaching and his fantastic sense of humour. The school has received a huge number of well wishes for him, which is testament to the teacher he is.

"All at Burton Borough wish him all the absolute best for the future."