Shropshire college offers support to food bank in run up to Christmas

Members of Concord’s student outreach team prepare the food and gifts for delivery

The treats are being collected at Acton Burnell-based Concord College in readiness to be delivered to Shrewsbury Food Bank PLUS just before Christmas.

Vanessa Hawkins, head of marketing, who introduced the charitable initiative this year, said: “Teacher Roz Lawrence and I decided that for staff and students, instead of sending Christmas cards to each other, we proposed the idea of sending gifts and food or donating to the food bank.

“I am sure everyone will agree that this year is going to be very difficult for the homeless, as well as those who have lost jobs and income due to the pandemic.”

Already, four large crates and several additional shopping bags have been filled in the staff room, with much more expected – as some students continue to depart for Christmas, with food left behind.

Last year the Shrewsbury Food Bank – part of Barnabas Community Projects – supported 150 families, with over 270 children and young people, and many more are expected to be in need this winter.

Thanks to local support, ‘Food Bank PLUS’ is now able to help people beyond the short-term fix and empower them to face a more positive future.

The food hamper element of the campaign provides families with Christmas dinner, as well as extra treats and food for Christmas week – in addition to normal food bank parcels.

Every family who receives a Christmas food hamper, also receives gifts for the children and adults in the household.

Director of Barnabas Community Projects and Food Bank PLUS project lead, Karen Williams said: “'It is a big thank you to Concord College for their support this Christmas, alongside other schools, businesses, churches and families.

“Anticipating providing a Christmas hamper for 200 families, we’re probably working with around 1,000 people just for Christmas, so foodbank PLUS is hugely grateful for the donations and support at this time and throughout the year.

“We could not do what we do without the support of the community.”