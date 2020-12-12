Wellington school buries time capsule to mark important year in history

Teacher Helen Grant with students and the time capsule

Old Hall School in Wellington gathered all its pupils outside socially-distanced in their bubbles so they could come together as a community for the special ceremony.

The capsule included emotive and historic items from 2020 including a version of the face shields pupils made for NHS frontline workers at the height of the pandemic and a knitted rainbow.

The project is all the more poignant for the school after their 2020 year six leavers gifted the capsule to the school as part of a farewell present.

“It was a very emotional and touching ceremony for all our children and staff who are living through a significant time in history which has brought about its very own unique challenges,” said headteacher Martin Stott.

“Since returning to school in September we have looked at ways in which the children could voice their feelings about this year and what they and their families have been and are going through.

“The time capsule project is an empowering way to do that."

Head of lower school Helen Grant, who co-ordinated the project, said the capsule included work by all the year groups and pictures of the summer's year six leavers who had donated the capsule, which was also engraved.

"The final item was a Wordle, a visual depiction of words picked by pupils in the school which captured their feelings and vibes of this year," she added.

The capsule was officially buried by the oldest and youngest pupils at the school.