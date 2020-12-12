Record-breaking school raises enough to pay for hospice nurse

Handing over a cheque for £30,000, (left to right) headmaster Tim Frith, students Honor Bleackley, 16, and Katie Richards, 16, to Severn Hospice director of income generation Norma Ross, at Wrekin College, Wellington..

Wrekin College raised £30,000 for Severn Hospice through a variety of activities including non-uniform days, bake sales, the Wrekin Raffle and Teachers' Got Talent.

Collections at chapel services and school events, including the House Singing competition, also boosted the coffers.

The collection taken at the funeral of the wife of the previous headmaster and a £7,000 donation made by The Friends of Wrekin added to the amount.

And the college’s retiring chaplain Michael Horton walked up and down the Wrekin each day for 64 days and raised £7,000.

They are now the record holders for the largest amount of money raised by any school ever in the county for Severn Hospice.

Grateful

Abbie Jagger, one of the college’s art teachers and organiser of the Charities Committee said: “Severn Hospice has so many personal connections to members of the school community.

"However, the decision was made to raise for the hospice as our previous headmaster's wife, Joan Griffiths was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Of course, Covid-19 stilted our efforts somewhat, as we were locked down for part of the spring and summer term. Our main charity events were scheduled for then, so unfortunately, they were unable to take place.

“The hospice has touched and helped so many of our school community over the years, so we hope that this will go some way to showing our most heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the work that they do.”

Norma Ross, director of income generation at Severn Hospice, said: “We are so grateful to everyone from Wrekin College for their fantastic support.