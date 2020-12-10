Shropshire school announces new year group ahead of upcoming open day

Birchfield School

Birchfield School will hold its entrance assessment day on January 30 for boys and girls looking to join from September 2021 in years 7, 8 and 9 – which will be the first time the school has ever welcomed a Year 9 cohort.

Headmistress Sarah Morris said since announcing that the senior school was being extended to provide a full programme of GCSEs in the years ahead, interest in the school had surged.

She said: “We will continue to educate pupils in Years 7 and 8 to the very highest academic standards, and the school boasts a superb record of 41 scholarships achieved in the past three years alone across academic, sporting, artistic and musical disciplines.

Birchfield School headmistress Sarah Morris

“However, from September 2021, we will be extending our offering to deliver a three-year programme of GCSEs alongside a full and varied curriculum when a new Year 9 class joins.”

As the newest member of the St Philips Education group, the school has announced a significant investment programme in the coming months, with plans for new sporting and science facilities underway.

A new fleet of minibuses will be used to launch an extended set of routes enabling children from across Shropshire and Staffordshire to travel to the school.

Mrs Morris added: “To celebrate the extension to the senior school department, a highly competitive fee initiative is offered with places from Year 6 standing at £8,000 per year, rising by £500 per year to £10,000 per year in Year 11.

“This is a wonderful time to be joining Birchfield School and we are expecting an influx of visitors, so please do get in touch for more information.”

The school is also holding two open mornings on January 15 and 16, between 10am and 12.30pm, and can arrange personal tours.