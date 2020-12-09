To protect from Covid, online lessons or extra week of holiday for some pupils

Ysgol Llanfyllin Welshpool High School Picture by Phil Blagg

Fears have been raised that if there are any incidents of Covid-19 at schools during the last week of term, December 14 to 18, then those pupils or staff would need to isolate over the festive period.

Arrangements are being put in place to try and stop that from happening in two Montgomeryshire schools

Parents of those attending Ysgol Llanfyllin the all-through four to 18 school in the town, have been contacted by the school to explain the changes, which follows a survey of parents and staff.

Headteacher Dewi Owen said that at a meeting of the temporary governing body on December 3, it was decided that pupils in Years Nine to 13 should be taught online during the last week of term.

Pupils in Years Seven and Eight would be in school for that final week.

Mr Owen said: “The rationale behind this decision is that any pupil or staff member who becomes a Covid contact during the last week of term will be required to isolate over Christmas.

“Due to the five Covid cases the School has experienced since September, 230 pupils have had to isolate for 14 days.

“The school has been engaged in distance learning, through Microsoft Teams, well before the pandemic started and we are now a sector leader in delivering high quality education to all pupils and all pupils are fully immersed

in the use of Teams.

“The Governing Body is acutely aware of the unique opportunity the new Christmas restrictions will bring in allowing families the opportunity to celebrate together, which self-isolation at short notice would ruin.

“Therefore, taking into account all of these factors it was felt that this decision

would significantly lower the risk of self-isolation over the festive period.”

Mr Owen adds that the school is fully aware of Powys County Council’s desire that children remain in school until the end of term.

He said: “The governing body fully supports this policy and wishes to make it clear that the School will remain open; however, for some pupils this will result in their lessons being delivered remotely

Welshpool, High School has just re-opened following a two week closure due to a Covid outbreak at the school.

Parents have been asked to complete and online survey.

They said: “Welshpool High School will remain open up to and including December 18.

“However, we are mindful of the fact that some families have arranged to meet loved ones over the Christmas period that they haven’t been able to see in person for many months.

“We are also sensitive to the concern that such plans could be jeopardised if a child became a contact of a positive case in the final week of term.

“With that in mind we would like to ask you if you intend to send your child to school in the final week of term, or whether you intend to exercise your right to request five days holiday within term time, the allowed maximum being 10 days in an academic year.”