Shropshire college launches ‘great scientist awards’

Concord College’s science department is on the lookout for the core attributes of great scientists from among its student body.

In the college’s launch of the enterprise, 28 students from across all year groups, in either biology, chemistry, physics or astrology, achieved awards.

Head of science Barry Brown said the award launch was based on resilience and each month will have a different scientific quality linked to a famous scientist who best epitomised that standard to inspire the students.

“We decided to focus on the ability to withstand diversity and bounce back from difficulties," he said.

"The pandemic and its impact on learning has given plenty of opportunities.”

He said the award had taken inspiration from Stephen Hawking, theoretical physicist, cosmologist, author and researcher who battled with motor neurone disease for more than five decades while continuing to prosper and break extraordinary scientific boundaries.

“Good scientists often suffer setbacks, but great ones persevere," Mr Brown said.

"I would like to congratulate all the first winners of this new award and displaying particular resilience in their learning and application this term.

“In many cases, this has simply been down to coping brilliantly with added pressures of UCAS, online or hybrid learning, performing well in Saturday tests or contributing positively, despite difficulties.”

Mr Brown added: “The science staff are also noting students who are polite, engaging and positive – despite whatever is thrown at them; those who cope well with constructive criticism and can act on advice; those who go beyond in their efforts to achieve – even some in a different time zone.”

Award-winners will receive a certificate of achievement as well as a congratulatory email home to parents or carers, highlighting their accomplishments.