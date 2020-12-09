'A big thank you – you are wonderful frontline heroes' – students display giant banner to thank Telford college staff

Pictured with the ‘thank you’ banner at Telford College are, from left, business students Auranjit Singh, Paulina Szymaniuk, Mohammed Adam, Rhian Lewis, and Jack Page

A huge banner has been displayed at Telford College's Haybridge campus in Wellington, saying: “To our staff: A big thank you – you are wonderful frontline heroes.”

The students said it was a chance to thank the staff who have all worked so hard, and to recognise all the support they have given over the pandemic.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Rhian Lewis, one of the business students, said: “All of the staff at Telford College have truly worked hard to make it a safe environment for us.

“They have gone the extra mile, and given back to the community too.

"The support I’ve received from my tutor has been great; we’re always on task and we have access to her whenever we need her.”

Telford College principal and chief executive Graham Guest said the team were incredibly touched by the gesture.

“Our priorities throughout the whole Covid-19 period have been to strike a balance between saving lives, and protecting student achievement to ensure that no-one gets left behind," he said.

“We’ve worked hard to create a blended learning timetable, and use a range of online learning platforms to deliver some elements of our curriculum remotely.

“Attendance and attainment rates during lockdown have been very good, and we are delighted by the way that both students and tutors have embraced the challenges.