Secondary school to close after staff forced to isolate

Llanidloes High School will close early

The closure of Llanidloes High School has been confirmed by Powys County Council. It will shut from Wednesday.

The council has said all pupils will be taught online until the end of term on Friday, December 18.

The school will reopen after the Christmas holiday, on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Powys County Council's Cabinet member for education, said: “The senior leadership team at Llanidloes High School introduced a number of measures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of learners and staff during this pandemic.

“However, the school has a number of staff absent for a number of reasons including staff looking after young children who have been sent home to self-isolate, staff who have been told to self-isolate by Test Trace Protect Team and some who have family members who are symptomatic and are required to self-isolate.

“This has meant that the high school do not have sufficient levels to remain openly safely and will now close to pupils until Tuesday, January 5.

“Teaching staff at Llanidloes High School are committed to ensuring that all learners will receive online teaching over the next two weeks.

“We are asking parents/guardians to do all they can to ensure that their children are actively participating in their learning over this period.”