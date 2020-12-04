Plans for 150 pupil Welsh medium school in Welshpool is approved

Councillor Phil Pritchard

At Powys County Council’s planning committee meeting on Thursday, December 3, councillors’ plans to refurbish the existing Ysgol Maesydre to become 150-place Welsh Medium School were discussed.

The plans include, demolishing outbuildings and associated structures and building a new school extension as well as a multi-use games area, playing field, landscaping, car park and infrastructure works.

Planning professional lead, Peter Morris, said that a separate listed building application on the Grade II listed building would be decided by the Welsh Government.

Mr Morris said: “We’ve recommended that the final decision be delegated to myself as professional lead, on the basis that the listed building consent application is still to be determined by Welsh Government.

“If that proceeds without a hitch we can release the decision.

“If amendments are required, which may need design alterations I recommend we bring it back to this committee.

“We effectively leave the door open just in case.”

Councillor Phil Pritchard, who was once taught at the school, said: “I support this application, it’s something that’s going to be a big positive,”

He added that the keeping the listed building as part of the overall scheme made it a “helluva good proposition.”

He moved the vote to back the proposal

Councillor Elwyn Vaughan said; “This project has been on the go for a number of years, it was to be a clear brownfield site but then Cadw stepped in and listed the front, and we had the collapse of Dawnus,

“So it’s been a long time and a lot of officers have worked hard in getting this case together.

“It’s not just for Welshpool but for the wider hinterland.”