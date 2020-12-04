New Welsh medium school for Welshpool

an artist's impression of the new part of the planned Welsh medium school for Welshpool

Powys County Council will now build a new 150-place school with community facilities on the former site of Ysgol Maesydre with the old Grade II listed building, currently occupied by Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, refurbished to accommodate early years and community facilities. A new extension will be built to include a new school hall and classroom bases.

It will be a flagship project for the council integrating the old and new, the historical and the modern.

The project will help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education in Powys, an ambitious 10-year strategy that was approved earlier this year.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “I’m delighted that we have been granted planning permission. The new school will provide our learners with 21st Century facilities while preserving and modernising a Grade II listed building for the community of Welshpool to use.

“We have a strategy to transform education in Powys and the school, Gymraeg Y Trallwng, shows our commitment to deliver this important strategy. When complete, it will provide a learning environment that will allow learners and teaching staff to thrive and reach their potential through the medium of Welsh.”

It is anticipated that construction work will commence following the completion of the new Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School build, which is due to open in the New Year.