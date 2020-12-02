Best foot forward as 'school street' scheme sets off

Arriving for school with the road closed, pupils Immy Felton, 11, and Zach Williams, 11, with deputy head Tom Larkham

The safety initiative has been introduced at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury, where traffic is now banned on Greyfriars Road when children arrive in the morning and leave in the afternoon.

Head teacher Claire Jones said it had been so far, so good, and believes it’s now a lot safer for the children in an area that is traditionally busy with traffic.

“It’s just proven to us that there was a lot of traffic coming through that wasn’t needed. It’s a lot safer for the children and it’s been lovely. We’re the first in the county so it’s nice to be leading the way.”

Greyfriars Road is shut between its junctions from 8.20am to 9am and 2.50pm to 3.30pm during the week in term time.

Mrs Jones added: “The school street scheme is an excellent idea.”