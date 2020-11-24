Call for schools in Telford to join cars ban at at drop-off and pick-up times

Telford & Wrekin Council is to be asked to follow the lead of Shropshire Council and close roads around schools during peak times.

Cars are being banned from a road, near Coleham Primary School, in Shrewsbury, during drop-off and pick-up times
The Liberal Democrat motion will be heard at a full council meeting on Thursday, where the authority will be asked to identify schools to take part in the School Streets initiative.

The scheme aims to close roads around schools during pick up and drop off times to protect children from air pollution and dangers on the road.

Telford & Wrekin Council has previously said its focus is on road safety education and getting people to use the car less, in order to avoid conflicts related to road closures.

Last week, Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury announced it would be the first in the county to take part in the School Streets scheme.

