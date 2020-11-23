Telford pupils stage colour run for hospital children's ward

Priorslee Primary Academy School held a colour run, raising money for the Children's Ward at Princess Royal Hospital. Here is: Alice Duckett 4, William Geater 4, Jack Kingston 4 and Oscar Bates 4 Staff Tina Mitchell, Michelle Harper, Cara Moss and Georgie Stanton let off confetti with the pre-school children Priorslee Primary Academy School held a colour run, raising money for the Children's Ward at Princess Royal Hospital. Priorslee Primary Academy School held a colour run, raising money for the Children's Ward at Princess Royal Hospital. Here is: staff: Evelyn Orme and Isabelle Cooke with Reception classes

Reception and pre-school pupils at Priorslee Primary Academy saw all the colours of the rainbow as they held a Friday afternoon colour run on the school field.

Teachers Isabelle Cooke and Evelyn Orme organised a colour run with confetti and colour canons for the children, as they raised money for the Princess Royal Hospital's children's ward. They wanted to make sure the children could have toys and TVs, and perhaps even provide specialist training for the paediatric team.

"We wanted to raise money for the hospital because some of our children have spent time there in the past – two asthmatic children and one child who broke his leg at the start of the year," Miss Cooke said.

"So far we have raised £250 as we set up a JustGiving page for people to donate to. On Friday afternoon, we set up the field with laps and run a few each, however many the children wanted to do.

"All the children were fantastic. It was something to look forward to. Times are hard and so it was something a bit different.

"We took photos that we will also sell to raise money. The pre-school and reception years took part, so the children aged between three and five. All the staff and children were wearing bright colours to brighten up the day."

Miss Orme said: "It was lovely because it was tipping it down but the children said they had to keep going because it was important. It was a bright rainbow in a very miserable day."

