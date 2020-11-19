School celebrates two top awards in recognition of ‘positive impact’

A school has been celebrating after winning two prestigious national awards.

Shrewsbury School pupils from left to right, Immy, Towa, Oliver and Finn
Shrewsbury School was thrilled to be named as the Independent School of the Year 2020 at a virtual awards ceremony, where it also received the award for Community Outreach 2020.

These accolades were awarded at the Independent Schools of Year Awards on October 8, where Shrewsbury School was recognised for the positive impact and contributions its pupils and staff have made by working with and supporting communities over the past year.

Julie Robinson, CEO of Independent Schools Council, presented the Independent School of the Year Award, saying that Shrewsbury School had won it for making an “outstanding contribution to student experience in their own school and beyond, working tirelessly and positively, changing the lives of their own students, and the lives of people in the much wider community”.

Headmaster Leo Winkley said: “It is a great honour for us all.”

