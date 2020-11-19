Pupils join in talks over the future of their school

Pupils at Llanfair Caereinion

Powys County Council wants to create a new all-age school in Llanfair Caereinion and is consulting on the proposals after Cabinet gave the go-ahead at the end of September.

This week, the council held a virtual event with pupils from both Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School and asked for their views on the proposed merger.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “I would like to thank pupils for giving their view on our proposal to merge the primary and high school in Llanfair Caereinion and create a new all-age school.

“We had an excellent session with the primary-aged pupils and received some very considered views by a wonderful group of children while the senior students at the high school were generous with their time and reflections.

“It’s important that the voice of our learners is heard and their views considered before any decision is taken.”

The proposal is to close both Llanfair Caereinion C.P. School and Caereinion High School and establishing a new, all-age school on the existing sites from September 2022.

Currently the primary school has 162 pupils and there are 465 pupils in the high school.

The proposals will help the council deliver its Strategy for Transforming Education, which wants to improve the learner entitlement and experience. The strategy was approved back in April.

There is still time for people living in Llanfair Caereinion and the surrounding area to make their views known on the proposals with the consultation closing on Tuesday, November 24.