The dance goes on, just differently

Rachel Liggitt

Artists, dancers, practitioners, community and voluntary art organisations and anyone interested in the arts are invited to attend an Arts Network Event on November 25 via Zoom from 6-8pm.

Rachel Liggitt will share her insights, learning and discoveries following over eight months of delivering dance differently.

Rachel is co-director of Shropshire Inclusive Dance, dance artist, educator and coach, with an impressive record of achievement, working with a wide range of organisations within health, education, community and cultural sectors. In 2018 she won One Dance UK Inspirational Community Dance Practitioner award.

"Digital practice can never replace face to face delivery, but there are ways in which we can embrace it and use it positively with children and young people," she said.

Alexa Pugh, Shropshire Council’s arts development officer, said :“The choreography of our lives has changed in ways we could never have predicted. Many of us have seen dance now taking place in the home, alone or in smaller groups, from safe distances and with masks or screens rather than through physical contact.

"However, new spaces and practices have emerged, with learning and participation evolving and finding new ways to safely connect with children and young people. Please join us to hear some of Rachel’s digital stories and practical approaches.”