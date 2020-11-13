Shropshire college staff and students put on their PJs for Children in Need

Students and staff taking part in Concord College's pyjama day

Acton Burnell-based Concord College raised around £350 for the cause by dressing down and collecting donations.

Jeremy Kerslake, vice principal who also took part, said: “The students at Concord College have supported the fundraising efforts of Children in Need for many years now.

“It is always good fun to see them supporting those less fortunate than themselves and dressing up in their pyjamas, dressing gowns and onesies.

“And since we are already a non-uniform school we need to do something a little different."

Caroline Desvaux, head of personal, social, health and economic education, said any opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues in young people is welcomed.

"The light-heartedness of the day is an effective way of drawing attention to what is a serious and important topic," she said.

Staff at Telford College in their pyjamas

“At Concord we also try to focus on the proactive side of tackling mental health issues, not getting bogged down in statistics, but instead showing our students the positive steps they can take to improve their mental wellbeing.

“Children in Need pyjama day is a great way of doing this.”

People can still donate by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vanessa-hawkins6

Meanwhile, Telford College also held a series of events around campus today to raise cash for Children in Need.

Staff were sponsored to dress in pyjamas.