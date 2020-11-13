Shrewsbury Academy closes after positive coronavirus cases

Shrewsbury Academy. Photo: Google StreetView.

The school in Shrewsbury will be closed until Monday, November 23, due to the number of staff members required to self-isolate. All students will access live online learning up to and including Friday, November 20.

Both students who tested positive for coronavirus are from the same family and caught the virus outside of the school setting.

Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Academy said they are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

Julie Johnson, Head of School at Shrewsbury Academy said: “Whilst it is disappointing that we cannot have our students in school as we have made great progress since September with students demonstrating a great attitude to learning. It is important we adhere to the Test and Trace requirements and the guidance on self-isolating from the Government. All students will take part in live, online lessons ensuring their education is not affected during the time that the school is closed.

“We continue to help those families who require support including providing food.

“I look forward to welcoming all of our students and staff back to school on Monday, November 23.”

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire’s Director of Public Health said: “We want to reassure students and parents/carers that the risk of infection remains low. The school has acted responsibly and taken all the necessary precautions to limit the spread of the virus, which in this case requires year group bubbles and members of staff to self-isolate, as well as a full closure.

“Anyone from the school community and their families who is symptomatic will be offered immediate testing. Contact tracing is underway and if anyone is identified as a contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19, a contact advisor from Test and Trace will be in touch with appropriate advice.

“We will continue to work in partnership with Public Health England and the school as we continue to manage this particular outbreak.

Mrs Robinson said that over the past few weeks they have seen a continued rise in cases across Shropshire, as well as increasing evidence of the spread of the virus beyond people in their 20s to older and potentially more vulnerable age groups.