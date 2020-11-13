Positive Covid cases at Telford primary school

A student and a member of staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Telford primary school.

John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School. Photo: Google StreetView.
A year five pupil and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at John Fletcher Primary, Madeley, and the year five bubble have now been told to self-isolate.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We can confirm that a year five pupil and a member of staff have tested positive of Covid-19 at John Fletcher Primary, Madeley.

"The parents of pupils within the year five learning bubble have been asked to collect their children in order for them to isolate.

"The school remains open. Telford & Wrekin Council and the school are monitoring the situation."

