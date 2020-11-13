Positive Covid cases at Telford primary school

A year five pupil and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at John Fletcher Primary, Madeley, and the year five bubble have now been told to self-isolate.
"The parents of pupils within the year five learning bubble have been asked to collect their children in order for them to isolate.
"The school remains open. Telford & Wrekin Council and the school are monitoring the situation."