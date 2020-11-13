Positive Covid cases at Telford primary school

John Fletcher of Madeley Primary School. Photo: Google StreetView.

A year five pupil and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at John Fletcher Primary, Madeley, and the year five bubble have now been told to self-isolate.

A spokesperson from Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We can confirm that a year five pupil and a member of staff have tested positive of Covid-19 at John Fletcher Primary, Madeley.

"The parents of pupils within the year five learning bubble have been asked to collect their children in order for them to isolate.