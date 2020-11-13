Bishop's Castle Community College closes to most pupils due to Covid case

Bishop's Castle Community College. Photo: Google StreetView.

The school will be closed to all students expect Year 11 until Tuesday, November 24, after a positive coronavirus case in Year 8 meant there wouldn't be enough staff not self-isolating to be able to run lessons as normal.

Headteacher Rueben Thorley said: "We have been made aware of a member of our Year 8 school community who has tested positive for Covid-19 after being present in school for normal lessons.

"Due to the number of staff that will be required to isolate for the required period of time we will be unable to run an effective curriculum. Therefore, the school will be closed to all students except Year 11.

"Year 11 students will run an exam timetable so that they can complete their mock exams with minimal disruption. The Year 11 students will receive an additional communication with further details."

Students will be set work from home and Year 11s will be able to continue with their mock exams.

Mr Thorley added: "We know that you may find this concerning but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with Public Health England.

"Only those students and staff who have been in close contact with the individual who has tested positive for coronavirus and have received a letter informing them that their child must stay at home for 14 days should isolate.