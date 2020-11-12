Wem teachers growing a fan-tache-tic tribute this Movember

Nine teachers from Thomas Adams school in Wem have taken up the Movember challenge to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity in honour of their colleague Darren Jones who passed away recently. Pictured left, Patrick Phillips, Sam Peate and Oliver Stokes

Nine teachers at Thomas Adams school in Wem are taking part in Movember, growing the best moustache they can and raising money for Prostate Cancer and Midlands Air Ambulance at the same time.

Darren Jones, an RE teacher at the school, passed away in September and is dearly missed by students and staff alike.

Sam Peate, a fellow teacher at the school, wanted to do something to honour Darren after his passing came as a shock to everyone.

"Darren's passing was a complete shock to everyone," Sam said. "It hit everyone pretty hard. He had been here at the school for 15 years so the kids, the staff, they all knew him.

"Darren was a big character and everyone still misses him. We all wanted to do something as a tribute to him really and because he used to do Movember most years, we thought this would be perfect. It has brought everyone together as well which is nice."

Sam Peate, Ollie Stokes, Mark Cooper, Gavin Sterry, Patrick Phillips, Aaron Coleman, Charlie Bailey, Tom McAleavy and Josh Allen are all having a go at the challenge this month and have an array of different stache's between them.

"It only started out as a bit of a tribute and we didn't expect this response," Sam added.

"We started off thinking if we can get even £1,000 that would be amazing and now we're nearly at £2,000 in just a week or so.

"Growing a moustache is not too bad – I have lighter hair so it's definitely not as distinct as some other member's off staff. But we are all getting there slowly. It's all a bit of fun really.

"The only thing saving us really is that you have to wear a mask everywhere at the moment so we can hide them a bit."